Child found unresponsive in VB pool dies at hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A young child found unresponsive Monday morning at a pool in Virginia Beach has died, police announced.

The child was found around 11:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Forrester Lane and taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The circumstances of the case are unclear, but police say this is an active investigation and additional details are not available at this time.

Monday’s death comes just over a week after a child under the age of 10 drowned in a canal in the Crystal Acres area of the city. There was no suspicion of foul play in that case.

