Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway breaks two collegiate records to earn 7th, 8th NCAA title

AUSTIN, Texas (WAVY) — Grassfield High School’s Grant Holloway broke two collegiate records Friday night at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, picking up his seventh and eighth career national titles in dramatic fashion.

The junior first joined his Florida Gator teammates Hakim Sani Brown, Raymond Edkevwo and Ryan Clark in breaking the NCAA record in the men’s 4 x 100 relay, with a time of 37.97, beating rival Florida State by 0.11 seconds. They were the first collegiate team ever to break the 38 second mark.

A 40-year-old NCAA record fell next.

Holloway edged Kentucky’s Daniel Roberts by just 0.02 seconds with a time of 12.98 to win the men’s 110 meter hurdles. The collegiate record of 13.00 was set by Maryland’s Renaldo Nehemiah in 1979. Roberts tied the record.

Grant Holloway just prompted a few “wows” from the seasoned track media here at #NCAATF … dude is a special performer as he wins 110 H national title in 12.98 seconds … — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) June 8, 2019

This was the third straight 110 meter hurdle championship for Holloway, who’s also the three-time reigning champion in the indoor 60 meter hurdles, winning in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He also won the 60 meter championship this year at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Holloway’s eight titles breaks the Florida school record of seven held by Marquis Dendy. He announced after the meet that he’ll forgo his senior season and turn pro.