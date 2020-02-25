Chesapeake woman pleads guilty to filing false sex assault report against Navy sailor

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake woman said she made up a false sexual assault report against a Navy sailor out of fear that her significant other would end their relationship after hearing she had sex with the sailor, investigators say.

Miranda S. Overton pleaded guilty on Tuesday to lying to Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) about the alleged sexual assault at Naval Station Norfolk, according to a release from the Office of United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger.

Court documents show Overton filed the false report against the active duty sailor in July 2018.

The sailor told NCIS investigators he had consensual sex with Overton after meeting on an online dating application, and investigators say that in a statement during her sexual assault forensic examination, Overton admitted she agreed to have sex with the sailor before they met. The two were also seen kissing in an elevator immediately prior to the alleged assault.

In a second interview with NCIS, Overton admitted she filed the report out of fear her significant other would end their relationship.

The charge of making a false statement or representation made to a department or agency of the United States carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Overton is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.