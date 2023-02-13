CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake School Board is looking to change the way clubs can meet on school property.

During Monday’s board meeting, the division made a series of proposed changes to its use of facilities policy.

This comes in response to community controversy concerning the After School Satan Club.

“We can’t discriminate. We have to treat all groups fairly,” said Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton. “We already had some good policies and regulations in place. The purpose here is just for us to fine-tune these policies and procedures just so that we make all of our guidelines explicit to everyone who applies.”

The proposed changes include categorizing clubs as “exempt” if school-sanctioned, or “non-exempt” if not an extension of school. Religious, charitable, cultural and youth groups all fall into the “non-exempt” category.

Non-exempt club applications must be submitted 30 days in advance and organizers of such clubs must pass a background check. Building rental and security fees must also be paid in advance and per meeting for non-exempt groups. If a group must cancel a meeting, it must notify the district three days in advance.

“They’re basically just a tenant. They’re renting our facilities and asking to use the facility for a particular purpose,” Cotton said.

Cotton confirmed the After School Satan Club had a scheduled January meeting at Williams Primary School and did not show. The division provided school security guards for the meeting.

Those involved with the After School Satan Club told 10 On Your Side they were charged $612 in security fees for that no-show meeting that was ultimately held at a member’s home.

10 On Your Side asked Cotton if the group is still required to pay that fee.

“Typically that is the case but that hasn’t been decided yet,” Cotton said. “That will be decided some point in the future.”

We reached out to the Satanic Temple and organizers of the After School Satan Club for comment. We were told they have no comment at this time.