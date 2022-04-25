CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools has named an interim Chief Academic Officer.

CPS announced Monday that Diane Watkins Edwards, who has been with CPS for 27 years, will be interim chief academic officer.

Edwards has a total of thirty-two years in education and has previously held positions as a special education teacher, a special education coordinator and an assistant principal at E.W. Chittum Elementary School.



In addition, Edwards has previously worked as a Staff Assistant in Personnel and in Curriculum and Instruction as well as served as an elementary school principal at four schools and Program Administrator for Title I. Most recently, she has spent eight years as Director of Assessment and Accountability.

“For nearly 30 years, I have held numerous positions in Chesapeake Public Schools and enjoyed each one,” says Edwards. “In my new role, my goal is to support the efforts of our instructional staff and combine our varied talents to continue to provide the foundation for all of our students to have the most optimal learning experiences possible.”



She will assume her new position as of June 1.