Chesapeake Public Schools holding COVID-19 webinar Monday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools will discuss everything from quarantine and isolation measures to student-athlete testing during a COVID-19 mitigation webinar Monday night.
It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. and registration is required.
Last week, the city’s school board unanimously voted to shorten the COVID-19 exposure quarantine from 14 days to 10 days. Board members also decided to test student-athletes weekly for COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated.
Chesapeake Public School’s COVID dashboard shows 283 cases reported across all schools over the past 14 days, creating a “low impact” on student and staff absences.