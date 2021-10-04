Chesapeake Public Schools holding COVID-19 webinar Monday night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools will discuss everything from quarantine and isolation measures to student-athlete testing during a COVID-19 mitigation webinar Monday night.

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. and registration is required.

Register to attend: https://t.co/qzS4MwZxLy pic.twitter.com/ryoJ8NrEiU — 𝘾𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙋𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨 (@cpschoolsva) September 28, 2021

Last week, the city’s school board unanimously voted to shorten the COVID-19 exposure quarantine from 14 days to 10 days. Board members also decided to test student-athletes weekly for COVID-19 if they are unvaccinated.

Chesapeake Public School’s COVID dashboard shows 283 cases reported across all schools over the past 14 days, creating a “low impact” on student and staff absences.