CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, Nov. 6, The Department of New Construction is scheduled to host a public meeting to discuss plans for a new school building, according to a release.

The building will replace Crestwood Intermediate School, or CWI. It will be held in the CWI auditorium, and the public is welcomed to attend. A Q&A will be offered after the conclusion of the presentation. Parents and guardians of students who currently attend B.M. Williams Primary and CWI will receive an email invitation, according to a release.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.