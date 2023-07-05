CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a stolen vehicle led Chesapeake Police on chase that ended in Portsmouth.

Police say, they spotted the stolen vehicle near Holly Cove Drive just after 6:00, Wednesday morning. The driver of the vehicle took off as soon as he saw the police.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and hit a curb on Rodman Avenue and Brighton Street in Portsmouth.

A group of juveniles jumped out of the vehicle and ran away on foot. According to the release, one of the suspects pointed a gun in the direction of the officers.

Police were able to catch two of the juveniles including the suspect with the gun. The 14-year-old who brandished the firearm faces multiple charges. The other was released to a guardian.