Chesapeake Police investigating after man loses consciousness, dies in custody

Police: Man 'acting erratically' determined to be under the influence prior to in-custody death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a death after they say a Chesapeake man was unable to be resuscitated after losing consciousness while in custody.

Officials say they received a call around just before midnight Friday night for reports of a man ‘acting erratically’ in the 2100 block of South Military Highway.

Before officers arrived, police say 46-year-old William Green got into a vehicle and drove away. Officials say Green pulled over on the side of South Military Highway a short time later and walked away from the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and Green.

Police say they determined that Green was under the influence and took him into custody.

Prior to transporting him, Green lost consciousness. First responders immediately rendered aid, but they were unable to resuscitate him, according to Chesapeake Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.