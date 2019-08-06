Chesapeake Police ask for help finding missing woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are reaching out to the public for help finding a missing Chesapeake woman.

Kathryn Tiernan was last seen leaving her home on Grand Isle Drive around 1 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a pink shirt and grey pajama pants at the time.

Kathryn was reported missing Tuesday.

She is 5’11”, 200 lbs, has brown eyes and long black hair.

Police say Kathryn has a mental disability that requires supervision.

If you see her or know where she may be, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

