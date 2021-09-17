Chesapeake parent concerned over crossing guard shortage in the district

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Bus driver shortages, traffic snarling roads around schools and now, a crossing guard shortage. Concerned parents have been bringing these concerns to 10 On Your Side every day since school started.

One Chesapeake parent said he is concerned for his children’s safety when they cross the street near their school. “What we’ve seen is year’s past is a crossing guard,” Jonathan Rau said. “Unfortunately, we went down there and rode our bikes with our children and there was no crossing guard around.”

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side’s Madison Glassman took a drive to the middle school and saw a crossing guard closer to the school, but not at the intersection of Battlefield Blvd. and Johnstown Road.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said they currently have one crossing guard assigned to this school and that there hasn’t been a person assigned to that intersection in years. The department has a total of nine open positions out of a full staff of 24.

“It becomes a risk concern for our children,” Rau said. “Is it worth it? The answer was no. We decided to just drop off our kids and pick them up. We’re fortunate that we’re able to accommodate this but we’re concerned for the other students at this school who may not have the opportunity.”

Safety is top of mind for Rau, but so is transparency.

“We’re really discouraged that the school system or someone in the city did not notify us that the cross(ing) guards would no longer be available at this intersection,” he said.

The Chesapeake police spokesperson said six people are currently undergoing background checks to fill positions.

10 On Your Side reached out to all the school districts in the seven Hampton Roads cities to learn about their crossing guard staffing. Here’s what we learned: