Chesapeake non-profit president and TikToker working to help kids with pediatric illnesses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A non-profit founder and TikToker from Chesapeake is working to help kids with pediatric illnesses.

Russell Cassevah is full of life and passion for making sure children and their families can build brighter days.

“My name is Russell Cassevah, three-time Guinness World Record holder for walking on Lego bricks barefoot.”

You read that right. The second time he won the Guinness World Record, he said he discovered his purpose in life.

“I started Little Bricks Charity,” he said. “We build big smiles on hospitalized kids by getting Legos into the hands of children who truly deserve to smile.”

His efforts started locally and now he’s taking his mission cross-country.

“This October I’m traveling the nation delivering thousands of Lego sets to 13 children’s hospitals across the U.S., with 13 amazing TikTok creators. It is going to be epic.”

Cassevah is quite the TikToker himself. He has about 185,000 followers and uses the platform daily to bring awareness to children battling cancer and other illnesses.

“In August alone, we raised almost $27,000 from individual donors through TikTok.”

That’s what it’s all about for Cassevah.

“It … It really was what I was put on this earth to do,” he said. “The effect of giving support to a child who truly needs it and to a mother and father who are tirelessly battling along with their child. That literally gives me goosebumps and fills me with pride.”

Cassevah said he and his team will be delivering more than 2,700 Lego sets across the country for a total of about $41,000 of Lego He adds that doesn’t count sets they collect along the way.

His journey kicks off Friday at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. You can follow him on TikTok for updates on the journey.