Chesapeake middle school student starts foundation to combat bullying

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake middle school student is fighting back against bullying and hate through a non-profit organization he created.

Ernest “EJ” Jones is a sixth-grader at Deep Creek Middle School. He stared FATH, which stands for “Forget About The Hate,” according the Jones.

“Because the hate, all the things that have been happening, I wanted to come up with something to stop some of the hate in the world,” he said about starting the non-profit.

Jones specifically references a time he was bullied in elementary school to FATH’s formation.

“He had his bigger brother. He was in 5th grade. He called me the N word. So, I went to the bathroom. They followed me into the bathroom and cornered me,” he said.

Jones says his family helped him get through the ordeal, but he didn’t want anyone else to feel the way he felt.

“It makes me feel sad. I don’t want anyone else to go through it because I’ve been through it,” he said.

So, FATH will allow him the chance to speak out against bullying and hate. Jones says he will meet with police departments and schools to get the message across.

To fund the non-profit, he also created a FATH clothing line.

Jones hopes that when people wear his clothes, they will know that he cares about them.

“If you are going through depression, peer pressure, or any type of hate, someone is out there fighting for you,” he said.

FATH will host its first event on April 5 at the Slover Library. It is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jones encourages people to come out to support the foundation.

To learn more, you can like his page on Facebook or Instagram.