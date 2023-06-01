NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison on child porn charges.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne was in the court room Thursday and say a federal judge sentenced Jonathan Wilson to 36 years in prison. Wilson had previously plead guilty to two charges of producing child pornography.

WORST CASE OF CHILD PORN IN MY 20 YEARS ON BENCH – Fed judge sentences Jonathan Wilson to 36 yrs. Made & shared porn involving girl from age 2 until 4. Mother gives tearful impact statement @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SkiGb85jn9 — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) June 1, 2023

Wilson was arrested in January 2022 on similar state charges after Chesapeake police searched his home. Those charges have since been set aside.

Wilson was also previously facing nine federal charges, including eight counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing it.

The case has been described as being one of the most disturbing, and Federal Magistrate Judge Douglas Mille said in March 2022 that the case involved “some of the most serious charges I’ve ever seen”.

According to the indictment, Wilson produced child pornography on eight occasions from August 2020 until December 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney, Elizabeth Yusi revealed during the bond hearing that police seized multiple devices from his apartment that had about 1,500 images of the victim.

The crimes involved a girl who was under the age of four during the majority of the time the crime was occuring.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne will have more information starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.