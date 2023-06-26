NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, a Chesapeake man pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor.

Court documents reveal that in Sept. 2022, Denzel Akeem Loftin, 32, began chatting with who he believed to be a 17-year-old girl living in Pennsylvania.

As it turns out, Loftin was actually chatting with an undercover agent posing as an underaged girl. Loftin told the undercover officer that he was a pimp asked if she would come work for him in Virginia. A month later, Loftin posted advertisements for her on sex trafficking websites.

In October 2022, the FBI discovered that a missing 14-year-old from Colorado had appeared sex trafficking advertisements in Hampton Roads. This prompted law enforcement to set up a date with the 14-year-old and another juvenile.

Loftin was spotted with the girl and two other females just before they were scheduled to meet. One of the females with Loftin was identified as a missing 17-year-old from Missouri.

Data from Loftin’s electronic devices revealed that Loftin was also engaging in sexual activity with the 17-year-old.

According to the release, Loftin is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 2, 2023. The Chesapeake man faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.