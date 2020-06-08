Chesapeake launches Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake has launched a grant program to help small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the city’s Economic Development Department launched its Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant program.

The program will give a limited number of grants to small businesses. The amount varies from $2,500 to $10,000 depending on the number of employees at the business.

Grants will be awarded based on the most recent payroll for businesses that have made efforts to stay open and keep employees during the pandemic, have been in business since at least March 1, and are current on city taxes.

Applicants must submit certain financial information with their application and the application must be complete before the EDA can fund any grant.

Preference will also be given to certain businesses, including:Businesses making all efforts to remain open and keep as close to full employment as possible.

Small-, woman- and minority-certified (SWAM) businesses.

Veteran-owned businesses.

Businesses located in low- to moderate-income census tracts in the City of Chesapeake.

Businesses that employ low- to moderate-income persons. At least 50 percent of the workforce must qualify.

Click here to learn more about the grant program.

Click here to apply.

Latest Posts: