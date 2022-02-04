Chesapeake hotel evcuates tenants after hit and run causes significant damage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A hotel in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake was evacuated after a vehicle struck the building in a hit and run that caused significant damage on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the Studios & Suites 4 Less in the 2400 block of Gum Road around 11:06 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they learned a vehicle had struck the building that caused significant utlity damage. The vehicle fled the scene.

Columbia Gas was called to the scene to shut off a fractured natural gas line. Water was also shut off by Chesapeake Public Utilities due to a damaged water main, and Dominion Energy was requested after damage was found to an electrial meter base.

The building was evacuated due to the three utilites being compromised, and management is working to relocate over 100 tenants.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the accident is unknown.

No additional details were provided on the driver or vehicle that fled the scene.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.