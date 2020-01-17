Chesapeake hospital adding beds, services, and opening neighborhood pharmacy

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare broke ground Thursday on a major expansion for its hospital on Battlefield Boulevard, and also unveiled a new community pharmacy in the city’s South Norfolk neighborhood.

The $85 million expansion of Chesapeake Regional Medical Center will add 94 beds and several new services.

“It will help us with our critical care services, with our oncology program, our cardiac program, obstetrics program,” CEO Reese Jackson said.

Chesapeake Regional delivers about 3000 babies a year. This project will enlarge maternity rooms by 50 percent, add neonatal intensive care and offer alternative birthing options such as nitrous oxide to manage pain.

But the expansion project with its 72,000 square feet of additional space isn’t the only news the hospital is making.

It will run a new neighborhood pharmacy in South Norfolk called Chesapeake RX. Pharmacy manager Linette Beasley says it’s designed to compete with the big chains.

“We offer the same services as you would find at Walgreen’s, CVS, Rite-Aid but hopefully we would provide more personalized service.”

Beasley says the shelves should be fully stocked in about a week.

The former head of the civic league says South Norfolk used to have four pharmacies, but not anymore.

“In 1994, the last pharmacy closed so this is very important to our community and it’s a great need,” said Vicki Josue. “The elderly have to go all the way to Campostella to find a pharmacy.”

The bond financing agreement requires the expansion project to be completed by 2022.

The Chesapeake RX pharmacy is located on Bainbridge Boulevard next to Food Lion.

