Chesapeake home for at-risk boys has openings

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A residential facility for teens in need is looking for applicants.

Last year, 10 On Your Side told you about the Elder’s House, a home for teenage boys that need a place to go.

It was founded by Bishop Kim and Valerie Brown of the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.

We sat down in the new building with the Browns’ daughter Kimberly, who is on the facility’s board.

She says they want those who need help in life, but aren’t in the right environment to succeed.

“The Elder’s House serves as the opportunity for them to come out of that environment and give them a strong chance to be successful in life,” she said.

The home can house eight boys between the ages of 12-17 years old.

Brown says the idea sparked from her parents’ charitable efforts to help family friends while she was growing up.

“In a home like this, we can house much more than what we could in our personal home,” she said.

Brown says kids who want to live there cannot have criminal records.

The home is more of a preventative measure to keep kids from straying.

“A lot of times when the home environment is not stable or lives in a troubled neighborhood, it sometimes is hard for that young man to stay focused and get school work down. Then after graduation, it’s on to adulthood. We want to capture that young man before he turns to more negative aspects of life and give him an opportunity to succeed,” she said.

Parents, teachers, counselors, judges even the kids themselves are encouraged to fill out an application for the Elder’s House.

It is free for residents, and they can live there until they’re 18 years old if they choose to.

Donations and sponsorships provide the resources for the teens.

To apply or to learn how to get involved, visit https://www.theeldershouse.com/.