Chesapeake family pays hundreds for blue pit bull puppy they never received

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake resident, Tabatha Harmon, and her fiance had been on a search for the perfect blue pit bull puppy. They found just what they were looking for through a breeder on Facebook, but now they say it was too good to be true.

“A lot of conversations went on with him we had to purchase the puppy then purchase pet insurance in order for the puppy to be delivered to us though the aircraft,” said Chesapeake resident, Tabatha Harmon.

Harmon says after days of communicating with the breeder, who allegedly lives in New Jersey, they arranged to have this puppy delivered to the Norfolk International Airport through a carrier service.

She says they negotiated the cost down to $250 for the puppy, $250 for the delivery, all paid for through visa giftcards.

“We went to the airport waited there for an hour and a half and no puppy,” said Harmon,” Harmon explained.

When she tried to reach out to the breeder, he never responded.

“It’s a lot of money especially you know we’re a one income family I’m a stay at home mom but its tough we’re struggling and that $500 we could use right now,” stated Harmon.

10 On Your Side was able to get in contact with an employee with the pet delivery service and was told the delivery was cancelled by the sender.

Chespeake Police are currently investigating the case as fraud.

Harmon’s warning others to do their research and advises buyer not to fork over any money until they see the dog in person.

“We want our money back and we want this guy stopped we don’t want this to happen to another family,” said Harmon.