Chesapeake drivers should expect a ‘minor traffic shift’ this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – As a part of the ongoing construction of the new High Rise Bridge, VDOT advises that motorists should expect a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 near the location on the following dates:

Saturday, October 19 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, October 20 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, October 20 at 11 p.m. to Monday, October 21 at 4 a.m.

Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.

Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.

Drivers traveling I-64 Westbound, towards Virginia Beach will be redirected at exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway).

Motorists traveling on I-64 Eastbound, towards Bowers Hill will be detoured at exit 291A to I-464.

VDOT says the current High Rise Bridge span will be open during this detour to allow construction crews to drive piles for the new fender system for the new bridge on the river.

Traffic will be shifted away from the median towards the outside of the roadway to allow for construction crews to continue work on the I-64 overpass.

To view more on the project visit: http://bit.ly/2J5K250.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.