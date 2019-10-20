Chesapeake drivers should expect a ‘minor traffic shift’ this weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – As a part of the ongoing construction of the new High Rise Bridge, VDOT advises that motorists should expect a full roadway closure and detour on I-64 near the location on the following dates:
- Saturday, October 19 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, October 20 at 6 a.m.
- Sunday, October 20 at 11 p.m. to Monday, October 21 at 4 a.m.
- Saturday, November 2 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 3 at 6 a.m.
- Sunday, November 3 at 11 p.m. to Sunday, November 4 at 4 a.m.
Drivers traveling I-64 Westbound, towards Virginia Beach will be redirected at exit 296 (US-17/ George Washington Highway).
Motorists traveling on I-64 Eastbound, towards Bowers Hill will be detoured at exit 291A to I-464.
Traffic will be shifted away from the median towards the outside of the roadway to allow for construction crews to continue work on the I-64 overpass.
To view more on the project visit: http://bit.ly/2J5K250.
