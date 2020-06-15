Chesapeake detour expected Monday as I-64 Southside widening and High Rise Bridge expansion project continues

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Shell Road will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the I-64 overpass beginning as early as Monday morning, June 15 through Monday, August 24.

As an alternate, drivers should use South Military Highway, Canal Street and George Washington Highway. Officials said there will be signs on the roadway to help drivers navigate the detour.

Officials said residents off Firman Street will be able to turn left out of the neighborhood onto Shell Road. They also said people that live on Shell Road will be able to access their driveway and receive deliveries.

This closure is to allow construction crews to safely continue work on the widening of the I-64 overpass as part of the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project.

