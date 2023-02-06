Chambers: 'I've tried to do the best job I could do every day'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Sheriff’s deputy who was shot twice last month while he and other U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for a murder suspect got a hero’s welcome during a benefit Monday night.

Sheriff’s Dep. Scott Chambers, who was seriously injured last month while helping serve an arrest warrant for murder suspect Lamont Lewis in Hampton, was at Winston’s Bar and Grill as the restaurant hosted a comedy show and auction to benefit the deputy, with dozens in attendance. Police said Lewis, 46, was the one who shot Chambers.

Lewis had active warrants on file for one count of second-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in a dwelling.

Among those who turned out to Monday’s benefit – his close friend and Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan.

“Just another day – it’s dangerous,” said Chambers, who was struck in the thigh and chest. “I don’t think any of us on the task force look at it, we don’t take it for granted. We try to effectively make arrests in the safest way possible, but the truth is you can’t eliminate, can’t eliminate risk.

“They basically cut me from sternum all the way down, trying to fix a lot of holes.”

Chambers received a sheriff’s escort to the event.

“It’s humbling,” Chambers said, “not only to be here, (but also) to see the support from the community.”

Now Chambers is on the mend and is surrounding himself with the community he has sworn to protect and serve as they serve and support him. One couple even paid his mortgage for the month.

“We went through the police academy together 30 years ago,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s a former airborne ranger. He’s the toughest guy I know, he really is, and being in this situation 10-ft away guns a blazing, being shot at and hit multiple times and being able to stand his ground with his training and perseverance, he’s a true hero.”

Chambers told 10 On Your Side he hopes to return to law enforcement.

“I’ve tried to do the best job I could do every day,” Chambers said. “I love my job quite honestly. I enjoy helping people.”