Chesapeake cleans up after Thursday’s storms knock down trees, cause damage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in Chesapeake spent Friday cleaning up after a strong storm rolled through the area the night before.

City officials told 10 On Your Side that much of the damage was downed trees and limbs, which caused power outages.

A tree toppled over and crushed a car in the community next to the Greenbrier Country Club.

Homeowner Meredith Bunting says she was home during the storms but didn’t hear the tree come crashing down.

Her husband, who was out of town, texted her asking if the tree had fallen because a neigbor witnessed the whole thing.

“I got this weird message that said is our tree down out front? I went to look out the window and all I could see were the roots. My neighbor came over and said I watched it happen. She went down with dignity,” Bunting said.

City crews came out to move the tree from the roadway while other neighbors came to look. Bunting says people have been flooding her yard all day to see the damage.

“I have pictures of the people taking pictures in my yard. A matter of fact, my friends and I were going to sell popcorn. We missed already a hundred bucks,” she joked about the number of people that stopped by.

Bunting calls it an “act of God” that no one was injured.

The city says no one else in the city was injured either.

Elizabeth Vaughn, with the city, says they hope that number stays down when people are cleaning up.

“We really want people to exercise care when doing that. Don’t mess around with chainsaws if you’re not trained on them. We want everyone to be careful,” she said.

The aftermath of Thursday’s storm shows that it doesn’t take a hurricane to knock down trees and cause damage, according to Vaughn, and that’s why she wants people to be prepared.

“You need to have your emergency kit particularly for power outages. You want to have 72 hours worth of food, water, meds,” she said.

Vaughn also recommend having portable chargers.

The city will pick up bagged debris-small limbs and branches. You have to call the city number at (757)322489.

In case of power outages, Vaughn says residents should also treat intersection without working stop lights as four way stops.