Chesapeake antique store struggles during Centerville Turnpike Bridge closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and most small businesses are expecting to see a steady flow of shoppers.

However, a business owner in Chesapeake is fearing the worst after months of declining sales since the Centerville Turnpike Bridge closed for repairs in August.

Karen Bryan owns the Vintage Vibe, an antique home goods store on the Centerville Turnpike in Chesapeake.

Bryan said before the closure, her business was flourishing. Things have changed over the last three months.

“We’re really small, so it used to be if we got 20 customers, that’s a great day,” she said. “Now, we’re lucky to get three per day.”

The decline is sales has forced Bryan to make a tough business decision.

“We were open six days a week, now we’ve gone down to three days a week,” she said.



Bryan tells 10 On Your Side a sign off of Butts Station Road confuses people. They see the sign thinking they need to detour around, not knowing they can still turn onto the Centerville Turnpike to get to her store.

“By the time they figure out they could’ve come this way, we’re just too far out of the way to come back to,” she said.

The Centerville Turnpike Bridge is scheduled to reopen after Valentines Day next year.

The Vintage Vibe is just one business 10 on Your Side spoke to that is struggling during the closure.



“This made me realize, if it never has before, that it is very important to support your local businesses,” Bryan said.