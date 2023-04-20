FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WFXR/NASCAR) – The NASCAR Cup Series 64th Coca-Cola 600 takes place on Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Thursday, Charlotte Motor Speedway kicked off their 2023 Mission 600 campaign with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon and his crewman Paul Swan visited the 82nd Airborne’s 2nd Brigade Combat team and 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C.

“It’s really special any time you get to come out to Fort Bragg or a military base and spend time with the men and women who keep this country what it is and fight for the freedoms we enjoy,” Dillon said. “Seeing what they do, getting the adrenaline rush of flying in a Blackhawk and shooting some guns, it’s an amazing day.”

Mission 600 is a campaign that pairs NASCAR drivers with military bases designed to educate the NASCAR community about the day-to-day lives of the men and women who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces and to build meaningful connections between the worlds of motorsports and the military.

The Coca-Cola 600 Weekend takes place on Memorial Day weekend May 26-28. The Coca-Cola 600 race takes place on May 28 and you can see it on WFXR and FOX Sports.