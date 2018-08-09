Charcoal grill blamed for JCC house fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and two children were forced to flee their home in the middle of the night, following a fire investigators say started in an outdoor grill.

James City County firefighters responded to the home in the Berkley Green subdivision on August 9 just before 5 a.m. after the homeowner called to report the back deck was on fire.

Everyone inside had made it out safely before crews arrived.

Fire Marshals investigated and ruled the fire accidental, caused by hot charcoals left in the unattended grill, which set the deck on fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office passed along these recommendations from the U.S. Fire Administration to stay fire safe this summer:

• Only use your grill outside and keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves

• Clean your grill after each use

• Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill

• Place cooled coals in a metal can with a lid

• Stay with the grill when it is in use

Additional information on grilling fire safety can be found at this link.

