WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Cessna 560 Citation V business jet that took off in Tennessee bound for New York crashed in mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the jet took off from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in northeastern Tennessee and was headed for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York when it crashed in mountainous terrain in Nelson County, Virginia at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

The Associated Press reports that the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent and at one point dropped at a rate of more than 30,000 feet per minute.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Continental U.S. Region reported that authorities were concerned about an “unresponsive ” plane flying a strange flight path over the D.C. area. F-16s were scrambled to investigate which led to a sonic boom that was heard over the D.C. area Sunday afternoon.

NORAD reported that the F-16s used flares in an attempt to draw the attention of the pilot.

“Flares are employed with highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground,” a release from NORAD read. “Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed.”

The Cessna plane was intercepted by the F-16s around 3:20 p.m. and the pilot of the aircraft was found unconscious.

Around 3:50 p.m., Virginia State Police were notified of a possible aircraft crash in Staunton/Blue Ridge Parkway region. According to police, search efforts are currently underway.

Emergency communications audio from Augusta County and Staunton obtained by 8News indicate there were four passengers on board.

The FAA is continuing to investigate. The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.

A White House official said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.