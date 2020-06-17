Celebrate Juneteenth in Hampton Roads with these in-person and virtual events

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — All state executive branch employees in Virginia will get Friday off, in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, which is coming up this Friday, June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Governor Northam is working with the General Assembly to make it permanent.

In a press conference Tuesday, Northam was joined by State Senator Louise Lucas, State Senator Mamie Locke and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

From now on, Virginia will celebrate June 19. On that day in 1865 news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached African Americans in Texas. President Abraham Lincoln issued the order freeing slaves in Confederate states two years earlier. However, it wasn’t until Union soldiers arrived in Galveston that former slaves celebrated freedom.

Northam said this day matters now because it says to Black communities, “Black history is American history.”

“Some might say changing a state holiday is merely a symbolic action, but symbols matter, Northam said. “If they didn’t, people wouldn’t be fighting so hard to keep Confederate flags and statues up. Symbols show what we value. This symbol, this holiday is one step toward reconciliation.”

The move comes several months after legislators voted to end Lee-Jackson Day as a state holiday. Northam states Virginia is the second state to celebrate Juneteenth, after Texas.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams spoke at the announcement, saying this is a big display of progress.

.@Pharrell: "From this moment on when you look up at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They're dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged." pic.twitter.com/lvrcU8H89l — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 16, 2020

“Black lives matter in the eyes of the commonwealth. I can’t say that is always has, but finally we realize that. Black lives absolutely matter. That is not political, they are lives. They are human beings.”

This Friday, Northam is challenging Virginians to learn about the holiday and understand what it means.

Pharrell called on corporations that call Va. home to lead the country and give employees a paid day off for Juneteenth.



"Setting a new standard in leading how states observe Juneteenth is important … it implies there will others to follow, and there will be others to follow." pic.twitter.com/r30AgJUClS — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 16, 2020

Here is a list of events in Hampton Roads:

Friday

Hampton

The Hampton Branch NAACP has organized & partnered with the Urban League of Hampton Roads, Hampton University, Sentara, and the Va. Department of Health to host a Juneteenth “your health is your wealth” free coronavirus drive-thru testing event on Friday, June 19 from 9 a.m.- noon at the Emancipation Oak parking lot on HU’s campus. Emancipation Drive is down the street from the Hampton University Convocation Center. Free masks will be distributed and more.



Online via Old Dominion University

The ODU office of Community Engagement will host a live virtual tour of the 400th Commemoration art exhibit at the Goode Theatre. The online tour will be guided by Ted Ellis, starting at 4 p.m. in observance of Juneteenth.

It is free, but registration is required.

https://www.odu.edu/univevents/calendar/2020/6/art_odu_ted_ellis_vi

Online via Virginia Humanites

The Virginia African American Cultural Resources (VAACR) Task Force will host a Juneteenth online conversation on the state of Black historic preservation in Virginia.June 19th noon- 1 p.m.

It is free, but registration is required.

https://virginiahumanities.org/events/2020/06/self-preservation/

Saturday

Newport News

Peninsula Community leaders will host the Juneteenth Walk for Justice on Saturday June 20.

The walk begins at Newport News police headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. at 10 a.m.