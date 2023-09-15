NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare has announced a new date for an upcoming health and wellness clinic. The clinic originally scheduled for Sept. 13 has been moved to Oct. 11 to allow time to get the new COVID vaccines.

The event will be held at the same location, Gethsemane Baptist Church, located at 5405 Roanoke Avenue in Newport News.

In addition to the new COVID vaccines, which were just approved by the FDA and recommended by the CDC this week, the Newport News clinic will also provide health screenings, assistance with health insurance enrollment, medicare updates, maternal health information and even CPR training!

The Oct. 11 event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – CPR training

11:45 a.m. – The Ahead Study – Alzheimer’s/Dementia

12:30 p.m. – Health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid updates

There will be free lunch provided and you can also pick up free COVID at-home testing kits while you’re there.

Celebrate Healthcare will also host its monthly First Friday COVID vaccine clinic October 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple in Hampton.