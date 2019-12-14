Caught on camera: People attempt to break into vehicles in VB neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach neighborhood is on alert after a string of vehicle break-ins.

They happened in a subdivision not far from the Red Mill Shopping Center.

The suspects were caught on camera, but what’s on video has some residents scratching their heads.

It appears they may have used technology to their advantage because there were no broken windows or pried doors.

“I’m totally concerned because the technology is getting much more intrusive,” said resident Robert Gielczek.

He’s referring to surveillance video taken from a home just down the street he lives on.

The footage shows two people in hooded sweatshirts walking in the middle of Kerr Drive in the early morning hours.

One of them approaches the vehicles and pulls on the handle while pointing something in his other hand.

The cars were locked and the person moves on, but not everyone was as lucky.

Several neighbors living near Kerr Drive and Townfield Lane had their vehicles ransacked.

Neighbors tell us the people made a mess in some vehicles. Others had items taken such as sunglasses and money.

A few victims WAVY.com spoke to off camera said they believe their cars were locked, however there were no signs of forced entry.

The homeowner who shared the footage with 10 On Your Side said he believes the suspect was using some type of remote device to unlock vehicles.

“Technology is easily manipulated,” Gielczek said.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 20 years.

Although his property was spared, he said what happened is an invasion of privacy.

“We have to be aware. That’s the world we live in nowadays,” Gielczek said.

While it’s not clear exactly how the thieves got into vehicles, the National Crime Insurance Bureau said parking your car in well-lit areas, locking your doors, and activating the alarms are still good deterrents for auto break ins.

Drivers are also encouraged to remove any valuables and items with personal information.

“If you see something, say something to other neighbors to see if we can’t stop what’s going on,” Gielczek said.

WAVY.com reached out to Virginia Beach Police to see if they’ve received similar vehicle break-in reports but did not hear back.