Cat with rabies virus attacks several people in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Animal Control received a call from a resident on Thursday stating that a black cat had attacked several people in the areas of Dunkirk and Eric Streets as well as Tyre Neck Road.

Animal Control officers responded and captured the cat.

On Friday, it was reported by the Portsmouth Department of Public Health that the cat had tested positive for the rabies virus after testing was performed by the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

The Health Department strongly advises that Portsmouth residents and visitors take the steps listed on their page to prevent family members and pets from being exposed to rabies.

