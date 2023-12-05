JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County health officials and Guilford County Schools officials are investigating a case of tuberculosis reported at Ragsdale High School, according to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

“Though there is no immediate public health risk from this case, we have informed staff, parents and guardians of students who need to be tested to ensure any potential exposure to TB is identified,” Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.

GCS learned about the case of tuberculosis on Friday, and RHS parents, guardians and staff members were notified, according to Vann.

The Guilford County Department of Public Health will provide tuberculosis testing for free this week at the school.

The majority of staff and students will not need any testing or treatment.

Anyone who has a positive test will be offered medication for treatment at no cost.

Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that generally develops over weeks to months and spreads similarly to the cold or flu but is not as contagious and is completely curable with medication.

Health officials say the community needs to be aware of the case, but no one is at immediate risk of health problems, and there is no risk of exposure.

For additional information, contact the Guilford County Division of Public Health at (336) 641-3245.