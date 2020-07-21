Case of dead, decomposing baby in a bag at mall in Roanoke County investigated as murder

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – New court documents related to the case of a woman who was arrested at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County on Sunday with a decomposing baby in a bag show the case is being investigated as a murder.

According to search warrants, Mandy Lavonne Lacy, listed as a Roanoke County/Roanoke City transient, was in a fight with police and was subsequently arrested for assaulting police and for being drunk in public.

While police were searching through Lacy’s belongings, officers found a small grocery-style bag. As officers searched the bag, they found a jacket. Wrapped inside of the jacket was a dead infant. The Roanoke County Police Department said Monday that the dead baby was partially decomposed.

The search warrants indicate that Roanoke County Police are requesting DNA from Lacy to determine whether or not she is the mother of the dead infant.

Police are continuing to investigate this case as a murder. View the court documents below.

