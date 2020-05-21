Carvins Cove Dam on Stage II notification in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Western Virginia Water Authority has issued a Stage II notification due to the recent heavy rain and the forecast for additional rainfall.

The Western Virginia Water Authority owns the dam located in Roanoke County.

They say two or more feet of water is flowing over the spillway of the dam which is a trigger point in the Authority’s Emergency Action Plan for the dam, but is not an indicator of imminent dam failure.

The 80-foot tall concrete Carvins Cove Dam has a 112-foot wide spillway that holds 6.42-billion gallons of water when at full pond.

Water that exceeds the reservoir capacity flows over the dam spillway to Carvins Creek.

A 2014 study determined the dam would not fail until 14-feet of overtopping occurred.

Stage Definitions:

Stage I is noted when there is not an emergency. Failure is unlikely and storm developments are slow in escalation to a potential emergency. The stage indicated a situation is developing such that the dam is not in danger of failing, but if it continues, a failure may be possible.

Stage II is utilized when potential failure or storm development is quickly accelerating which could result in future dam failure of the dam. Two feet of water flowing over the spillway is also an initiator of Stage II.

Stage III indicates an imminent failure or a storm that has reached a point that the failure of the dam has started or is imminent. If this stage indicates dam failure is expected or occurring and may result in flooding that will threaten life and/or property downstream of the dam. Stage III will be triggered by four feet of water flowing over the dam.

The Western Virginia Water Authority will continue to monitor the reservoir level, spillway flow and forecast precipitation and will notify personnel and residents of any changes.

The Authority notes that they do not anticipate reaching Stage III at the current time.

