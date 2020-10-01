Cargo ship runs aground near Sewell’s Point in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cargo ship ran aground about a quarter mile from Sewell’s Point in Norfolk.

The Coast Guard says it received word Wednesday night from the crew of the Panamanian-flagged Hong Dai. The 738-foot bulk coal carrier ran aground on a “soft sandy bottom.”

No injuries, pollution or flooding on the ship have been reported, and investigation crews boarded the ship Thursday morning for assessments. Virginia’s Maritime Incident Response Team also responded.

The Coast Guard says the ship has been ordered to remain in place in the meantime and they’re working with the ship’s owners to establish a salvaging plan.

