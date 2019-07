NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you are in the market for a new job, there is a career fair being held in Norfolk Wednesday.

It is at the Doubletree by Hilton Norfolk Airport in the Willoughby Room from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. National Career Fairs is hosting the event.

The careers represented will include sales, customer service, administrative, health care, finance and education.

For more information, call 877-561-5627

The event is free for job seekers. You can register at this link.