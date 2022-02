NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver accidentally ran their SUV into the 7-Eleven on Colley Avenue in Ghent on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:18 a.m. at the 1713 Colley Avenue store.

Police said there were no injured and the investigation found the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle.

A photo of the aftermath showed significant damage to the front of the store.