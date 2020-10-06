Cape Hatteras National Seashore investigating two vandalism acts at Ocracoke Light Station

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted for two separate vandalism acts at the Ocracoke Light Station.

Officials say the first incident occurred on September 27 when Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers noticed that a wooden ventilation slat was missing from the Ocracoke Lighthouse door. Additionally, the wire screening behind the missing wooden slat was forcibly detached from the door.

The second incident occurred on October 5 after Rangers discovered that multiple windows were damaged in the Keeper’s Quarters, the lighthouse, and several outbuildings. They believe the damages were caused sometime between the evening of October 3 and the morning of October 5.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch (ISB) or call or text the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip at www.nps.gov/isb.

Latest Posts