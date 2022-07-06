CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) – The Municipal Corporation of Cape Charles posted on Facebook about a fireworks incident that occurred during their 4th of July celebration on Monday.

John Hozey, Town Manager of Cape Charles, says five minutes into the town’s planned 20-minute fireworks display, a tube containing one of the fireworks failed causing a fire on the ground surrounding other nearby tubes.

No injuries were reported and the bulk of the unused fireworks were far located farther away from the site.

The Cape Charles Fire Department immediately responded to the incident and cleared the surrounding areas out of an abundance of caution.

A drone was brought in to canvas the area and firefighters were able to eliminate any further threat.

Hozey continued by thanking those in attendance for their patience and understanding. He also mentioned that plans for next year’s celebration will begin almost immediately.