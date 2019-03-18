Canstruction creations on display at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s art, you can eat. The 20th annual Canstruction event is underway at MacArthur Center in Norfolk and will be there all week.

10 local businesses are participating this year, showcasing their design talents and competing for prizes in the following categories: structural integrity, best use of labels, best meal and best design.

In the end, there are many more winners. After the exhibit is over and the sculptures are dismantled, all the food used to build them will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“Events like Canstruction are particularly important, as they help to mobilize the community around our efforts to eliminate hunger in a fun, yet very meaningful way. Children and families in our service area experience hunger and face food insecurity year round. This event is just one more way during the year for our community to help meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said CEO of the Food Bank of Southern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Ruth Jones Nichols.

In terms of specific needs at this time, the Foodbank would like to underscore the importance of securing financial donations as opposed to food. The Foodbank is able to stretch the dollar further with monetary for donations.

For example, for every $10 donated, the Foodbank is able to distribute up to $60 worth of grocery products.

Karen Husselbee, the marketing director at MacArthur Center, says she’s been wanting the Canstruction event at the mall for quite some time.

“I felt like we have this great central venue and we have enough room to have people to load all the cans in and that was an amazing thing to watch, is to to have the teams roll up with their 18 wheelers with all their cans of food,” said Husselbee.

This is MacArthur Center’s first year hosting the competition. The sculptures, made entirely from full cans of food, will be on display inside the mall March 18 through March 22.