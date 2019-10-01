Candidate Profile: Barry Knight (81st District)

Name: Barry Knight

Race: House of Delegates, 81st District

Party: Republican

Website: BarryDKnight.com

Why should residents re-elect you to the Virginia House of Delegates?

I work for my constituents and I carry legislation for them. Whether it be for the needs of the agricultural community, jobs for Virginia families, or funding to address recurrent flooding or giving our teachers raises, I always put citizens first. I put people ahead of politics and results over political rhetoric.

What is the biggest issue facing your district, and how do you plan to address it?

Issues in the 81st District interconnect. Flooding impacts people’s ability to make a living and makes long term job prospects difficult. High taxes that are frequently proposed make it harder for families to make ends meet. Traffic congestion hurts our quality of life. I would say the biggest issue facing us is the long-term impacts of tidal flooding and stormwater, and that is a major focus for me.

What was the most important vote taken in the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, and why?

I would say the most important vote is the budget, since a great many bills in the General Assembly have a budget impact. I serve on the House Appropriations Committee and Chair the Appropriations Public Safety Subcommittee along with three other subcommittees. I also serve as a Budget Conferee to negotiate with the Senate on a final budget. That is a great responsibility that I respect and take very seriously.



