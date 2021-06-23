‘Cancer Survivor Awareness Fundraiser’ to surprise survivor with donations

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A mother-daughter duo is back to doing what they love most: fundraising and giving back to those in need. The pair in Poquoson is preparing a big event to surprise a cancer survivor with much needed funds and food.

“It’s an outpouring of love!” said Karen Whaley.

Whaley and her daughter, Julie Corbin, plan to hold a massive fundraiser this weekend at Surf’s Up Restaurant in Poquoson.

“We’ve got over 30 vendors. We have a GoFundMe page. We are having a live band; The Dragon Fly Grove is coming from Gloucester. We’re going to have face painting for the kids. We’ve got children’s games; a bouncy house has been donated. We’re having a silent auction,” said Whaley.

Whaley owns Cosmic Catering. Corbin owns Daisey Bows. They are two of the vendors that will participate in the event. They combine their love of being business owners with their passion of making life better for others.

“We’re not doing this to profit or put our name on the map. We’re doing this so that we can help those that genuinely need the help,” said Whaley.

They plan to donate the proceeds of their upcoming fundraiser to a cancer survivor in the community who has gone into debt while helping others. The catch? The person on the receiving end doesn’t know the event is for her.

“She goes through so much and is still willing to help other people without a second thought,” said Corbin.

June is Cancer Survivor Awareness Month. This family is no stranger to the disease. Whaley lost her father to cancer in 2018. Her father-in-law, and Corbin’s mother-in-law, are both cancer survivors. So, to be able to surprise another survivor, who needs a little extra help right now, brings a bit of peace and excitement to everyone involved in the event.

“I’m happy to be a part of it. I really am. I can’t wait to see her face,” said Corbin.

The Cancer Survivor Awareness Fundraiser is this Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Surf’s Up Restaurant in Poquoson.

The restaurant will be serving lunch in addition to all the vendors that will be there. The event is family-friendly.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.

10 On Your Side will follow up to let you know who receives the donations from the event.