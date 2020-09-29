‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro is at home recovering from multiple surgeries following a gruesome bowling accident that left his left hand impaled.

Valastro was bowling with his family when there was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter. During an interview on the TODAY show, Valastro explained how the accident happened.

“The machine was stuck … and I went behind to fix the machine,” Valastro told the TODAY Show. “Before you know it … I turned my head for a second, and my right hand got wedged between a fork. And then this other rod that goes through the fork … pierced through my middle finger and my ring finger. And it was not a sharp object. It was blunt … it just blew out half my hand.”

The 1-1/2-inch metal rod impaled his hand three times.

.@CakeBossBuddy, star of “Cake Boss,” is recovering after two surgeries to treat a severe injury he suffered after his hand was caught in a pin-setting machine in his home bowling alley. He joins us along with his son, Buddy Jr., to give an update on his recovery. pic.twitter.com/Istcqfy2m8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 28, 2020

“There was blood everywhere … and I was stuck,” Valastro said. “The machine … was going back and forth. But something told me to stay calm. And I told my sons … you got to get me off the machine.”

Valastro then told his sons to go get a saw and pliers. Valastro’s brother, who is a fireman, and Valstro’s two sons used a saw to cut through the metal rod and free Valastro’s hand from the machine.

Valastro expressed his appreciation for first responders and doctors working on getting him “back to baking.” He also said he is overwhelmed by the support from his fans.

“The prayers and support from all over the world has made me feel so special,” Valastro said. “It makes me want to fight to get better for them. It makes me want to be the man that I was.”