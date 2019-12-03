Cafeteria worker approached by suspicious couple near Norfolk elementary school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a female cafeteria staff member at Richard Bowling Elementary was approached by a suspicious couple on Monday on her way home from the school.

Eric Goodman, the school’s principal, detailed what the worker told police in a message sent out to parents Monday night following the incident.

The staff member told police she was approached by a man and a woman around 2:45 p.m. on Princess Anne Road, not far from the school.

While the woman tried to start a conversation with the staff member, the man tried to grab her arm.

The staff member was able to flee, and a family member reported the incident to police and Norfolk Public Schools.

In addition to the investigation, police said extra security will be in place at Richard Bowling on Tuesday.

“This incident reminds us all how important it is to be ever mindful of student and staff safety,” Goodman said in the message. “For example, when your child walks home from school, be sure he or she does so in a group of children, not alone. If your child tells you of any suspicious activity or encounter, call 9-1-1 immediately. Also, alert the school office so we can be advised and take the appropriate precautionary steps. As always, we appreciate your support.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.