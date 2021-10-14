Cadi-lytic conburglar? Escalade linked to series of catalytic converter thefts in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a white Cadillac was cruising down the street but wasn’t out of sight of surveillance cameras after police say he stole multiple catalytic converters in Virginia Beach.

The Escalade SUV is linked to at least three separate recent incidents. In one theft, photos show the driver had an accomplice.

Police say the first theft happened around 5 a.m. on August 22 on Jersey Avenue, at Virginia Beach Blvd. and S. Witchduck Road. A suspect got into the back seat of the SUV.

There were also thefts overnight on Sept. 14 on Fountain Hall Drive and just before 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 4000 block of Euclid Road.

In that theft, police say a suspect stole three catalytic converters (2 from Chevrolet 2500s and 1 from Chevrolet 1500).

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

