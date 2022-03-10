What are you really paying for when you buy gas?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As gas prices continue their march into record territory, the U.S. Energy Information Administration is breaking down what likely makes up the cost of what you pay at the pump.

Crude oil prices are the main driver of what you see on the signs outside gas stations, according to their “gasoline and diesel fuel update.”

However, in an analysis of the 2011-2020 average retail price of $2.85/gallon in the U.S., crude oil accounted for only a little more than half the total cost.

With the ban on Russian fuel and the invasion continuing in Ukraine, the cost per gallon is constantly heading north as crude oil prices mirror the geopolitical climate.

“Much of the world’s crude oil is located in regions that have been prone historically to political upheaval,” an analysis by EIA found.

However, outside of the cost of crude, it’s largely the costs of doing business and taxes that influence the price.

In the 2011-2020 analysis, federal and state taxes made up 16% of the costs. The federal gas tax currently sits at 18 cents per gallon. If you are in Hampton Roads, Virginia you pay an additional 26 cents on top of the federal tax. If you are in North Carolina, you pay 36 cents.

Refining costs and profits “vary seasonally and by region in the United States, partly because of the different gasoline formulations required to reduce air pollution in different parts of the country,” EIA says.

Finally, distribution and marketing includes profits for those helping to get the gas to market and the owner of the gas station.