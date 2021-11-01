‘We will not roll over:’ UK stands firm over French threats

The British trawler kept by French authorities docks at the port in Le Havre, western France, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. French authorities fined two British fishing vessels and kept one in port overnight Thursday Oct.28, 2021 amid a worsening dispute over fishing licenses that has stoked tensions following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

LONDON (AP) — A troubling post-Brexit fishing spat between Britain and France showed few signs of abating Monday, a day before a threatened French blockade of British boats and trucks.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned France that the U.K. will “not roll over” in the face of what she termed “unreasonable” threats from Paris. French fishing crews stood their ground, demanding a political solution to a local dispute that has become the latest battleground between Britain and the European Union.

Both sides have accused each other of contravening the post-Brexit trade deal that the U.K. signed with the European Union, which came into force this year.

France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if more French vessels aren’t licensed to fish in U.K. waters by Tuesday. Paris has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands — British Crown dependencies that lie off the coast of France and are heavily dependent on French electricity.

“The French need to withdraw those threats, otherwise we will use the dispute resolution mechanism in the EU deal to take action,” Truss told BBC radio. “We’re simply not going to roll over in the face of these threats.”

Fishing is a tiny industry economically, but one that looms large symbolically for both Britain and France, which have a long and cherished maritime tradition. Since the start of the year, both sides have control of their waters subject to the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal.

Paris says some French fishing boats have been denied permits to fish in waters where they have long sailed, scooping up lobster, sea snails, sea bream and other fish from the English Channel. Britain says it has granted 98% of applications from EU vessels, and now the dispute comes down to just a few dozen French boats with insufficient paperwork.

“We allocated the fishing licenses completely in line with what is in the trade agreement with the EU and the French need to withdraw those threats,” Truss said.

Dimitri Rogoff, who heads the regional fishing committee on the French coast near Jersey, said French crews have been providing paperwork for 10 months. He said he didn’t understand why Britain is making a big deal over “20 or 30 boats,” and that he hoped that the French government’s threats could “incite our British friends to be a bit more conciliatory.”

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit in Rome, and shared an arm-bump greeting and knowing smiles as they met again Monday at the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, but there was no announcement from either government of a breakthrough.

The French president’s office confirmed that the port blockade would begin at midnight if no compromise is found.

Truss, echoing Johnson, said the U.K. would respond by triggering dispute resolution measures in the post-Brexit trade deal to seek “compensatory measures” if France carries out its threats.

___

Charlton contributed from Paris.