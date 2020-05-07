‘We can control fear’: Hampton firm supports other small businesses with vital supplies to survive downturn

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic is forcing many small businesses to adapt to a new economic landscape. In many cases, they are now having to invest in personal protective equipment, something they’ve never even considered before.

Enter Coastal Industrial, Ltd. Gloves, disinfectants and wipes are just some of the things that the Hampton company will supply to other businesses to keep them in business.

Until recently, the company emphasized lubricants, chemicals, work clothes and hand cleaners. But now it’s “almost all PPE, and that’s a good thing,” said Cathy Russell, Coastal’s founder and owner.

Virtually all of Coastal’s product line is from the U.S. The company has been around for 20 years, supplying major clients including Naval Station Norfolk, Craney Island, the Hampton VA Medical Center and Sentara.

With COVID-19, smaller firms need to protect their employees and customers, too.

“Smaller businesses are in trouble right now,” Russell said.

A small business owner herself, she knows the challenges of making a go of it.

“We have a machine shop in Suffolk. They will be getting free gloves this week. They’re small. They’re struggling,” she said.

She says she’s learned that if we band together during a time when businesses are wondering about COVID-19’s timeline — and their own bottom line — we won’t lose our grip.

“The greatest commodity that makes the most money in this world is fear,” Russell said, “and I think that’s a controllable thing.”



Until recently, Coastal Industrial had about four employees. That has doubled during the pandemic, and they’re expecting to add three or four more in the coming weeks.

Latest Posts: