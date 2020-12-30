WATCH: Norfolk police, community honor veterinarian that treated area pets and K-9s for more than 30 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police and the community on Wednesday celebrated the end of an era in Norfolk: After more than 30 years of treating area animals — including police K-9s — a local vet is retiring.

Dog & Cat Hospital in Norfolk on Sunday announced Dr. Ron Hallstrom and his wife, Debbie, would retire Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Norfolk police posted a video of a parade complete with pets, their owners, police cruisers and K-9s, and signs on Wednesday showing the tribute to Ron Hallstrom.

In the video, Ron Hallstrom watched them all pass as her wore a crown.

“Dr. Hallstrom at Norfolk Dog & Cat Hospital has been the primary veterinarian for #NorfolkPD’s K9 dogs over the years and we are grateful for the care he has given to our four-legged officers. Thank you Dr. Hallstrom for your service & we wish you a HAPPY RETIREMENT,” Norfolk police posted on Twitter.

According to the Dog & Cat Hospital, the Hallstroms bought the veterinary hospital in 1987. Debbie Hallstrom started working there in 1972 and Ron Hallstrom started in 1979.

The hospital outlined some of the animals and people the Hallstroms had helped over the years: “The Hallstroms’ care, concern, and dedication extended beyond employees, clients,and the animals they treated. Dog and Cat provided vet care for Guiding Eyes for the Blind dogs, Norfolk k9 dogs, Animal control , SPCA, fire department, and those with financial constraints through the Maria Carmel charity fund, to name just a few. They even volunteered with World Vets in third world countries offering free vet care in underserved communities.”